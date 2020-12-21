Scary video of actor Jayasurya dragged by power tiller on 'Vellam' set goes viral

Reports are that Jayasurya insisted on doing this scene without opting for a dupe as he wanted to retain originality.

The cast and crew of the Malayalam film Vellam were in for a complete shock when the power tiller operated by Jayasurya, the lead actor, went out of control, dragging him along. The team was shooting a scene for the film which required Jayasurya to handle the power tiller. However, it suddenly lost control and went on high-speed dragging the actor along. The team immediately swung into action and saved Jayasurya from injuries. A video of this incident was released by the Vellam team which is going viral.

Watch: Video of Jayasurya with power tiller

The shooting of Vellam was completed a few weeks ago and it is currently in post-production stage. Helming the project as the director is Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with the Jayasurya starrer Captain which won the actor a state award. Roby Varghese Raj is doing the cinematography for this entertainer with Bijibal composing the tunes and Bijith Bala roped in for editing. Vellam is produced by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in this entertainer. The filmâ€™s first look poster was released some months ago creating a buzz online.

Jayasurya is also working on the film Sunny. The first look of this film, directed by Ranjith Shankar, was unveiled a few days ago. Interestingly, Sunny is Jayasuryaâ€™s 100th film. It has been revealed that the film will be a musical for which Jayasurya has done a lot of homework. The star is playing a contemporary musician, and he has been growing a beard to play the character. The story of this film is set in Kochi but the team will be shooting some scenes in Dubai as well. The technical crew roped in for Sunny includes music director Shankar Sharma to compose the tunes, Madhu Neelakantan as the cinematographer, with Shameer Muhammad doing the edits. Another interesting feature of the film is that Sinoy Joseph, the sound designer, will use the sync sound technology.

Jayasurya is also the lead star in a fantasy thriller, based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar. The film is bankrolled by actor-producer Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House on a big budget.

