Gaurav Chopra, CEO and Founder, IndiaLends says never to respond with personal information unless you made the contact first. “Legitimate businesses will not ask you for your debit card or credit card number without a valid reason,” he adds.

As part of the new rules for credit and debit cards put in place by the Reserve Bank of India last year, customers have the option to switch their card and its features on and off.

Security expert Rajesh Mirjankar, MD and CEO of InfrasoftTech, which offers fintech solutions for banks and financial institutions strongly recommends that people use these features and only unlock facilities that they would use.

He also recommends keeping transaction limits on credit cards low.

“Customers can block limits that they do not intend using so that financial loss is limited though the data breach may have happened at a merchant site database,” he adds.

Additionally, Vinay from Niyo suggests that users keep their cards locked and unlock them only when you need to use them. “If you are not using your card for international transactions or online/ecommerce transactions, you can block such spend categories. Set limits for domestic online transactions, ATM transactions, etc. Alternatively, use a virtual card or have a card with a lower credit limit for online use,” he adds.

Making online purchases on several sites means that your credit card or debit card numbers are stored in various places on online platforms. Therefore, it is important to use strong passwords.

Card pins too, could be changed at regular intervals and Rajesh suggests not using known dates like birthdays and anniversary dates as your PIN.

Going one step ahead, Gaurav of IndiaLends says avoid tossing your credit card bill statements directly into the trash. “Your full credit card number would be printed on them. Shred them to keep dumpster divers from getting their hands on your credit card number. You can go a step further and put the shredded pieces in different trash bags for the extra eager thieves who might put shredded pages back together.”

Vinay also advises people to always check credit card and bank statements to ensure there are no unauthorised transactions under your name.

Tackling fraud

In the event of a card fraud, RBI requires customers to inform their bank within three working days. “Retain any messages that you may have received from the fraudsters since they will act as evidence for refunds and also for the cyber-crime unit to obtain crucial information on the modus operandi of the fraudsters,” Rajesh says.

Further, Gaurav is of the opinion that mobile banking is a great fraud-fighting tool. “If you aren’t using your bank’s app, you’re missing out,” he adds.

While debit cards are convenient and not inherently dangerous, Gaurav says credit cards offer better overall fraud protection. However, it can still be a better idea to use a debit card when you want to limit your debt.