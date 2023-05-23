SC tells Telangana HC to place YSRCP MP Avinash Reddyâ€™s bail plea before vacation bench

On May 22, amid speculation of YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddyâ€™s imminent arrest in former MP YS Vivekanandaâ€™s murder case, his supporters gathered in huge numbers outside a hospital in AP where he was attending to his mother.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana High Court to place the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kadapa MP from YSRCP YS Avinash Reddy in the former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case before the vacation bench of the HC on May 25. A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha said that the court is not happy with the high court not passing an order after the apex court's order and added, "How much time does it require to pass an order in anticipatory bail?"

Senior advocate V Giri, representing Avinash Reddy, contended that the anticipatory bail plea was taken up by the high court on two dates and emphasized that it was an anticipatory bail hearing and order should have been passed one way or the other.

During the hearing, the bench noted notices were issued from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) multiple times but Avinash did not appear before the agency. Giri said his client appeared seven times before that. The bench was informed that a notice was issued on May 15, for appearance on May 16. Giri said his client sent a letter stating that he needs at least three weeks.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Suneetha Reddy â€” daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy â€” said, "What he did yesterdayâ€¦ he created a law and order situation." On Monday, amid reports that Avinashâ€™s arrest was imminent, his supporters gathered in huge numbers outside a hospital in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, where the MPâ€™s mother was admitted. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed in huge numbers to prevent any law and order problems. The bench said it will not go into the merits of the matter.

After hearing submissions, the bench said the matter should be placed before the vacation bench of the high court on May 25, and necessary orders may be passed after hearing all parties. The top court clarified that the earlier bench that heard the matter will not come in the way of the vacation bench hearing the matter. The top court was hearing a plea by Suneetha Reddy against any interim protection for Avinash Reddy.

On April 24, the Supreme Court had set aside the Telangana High Courtâ€™s order, which directed the CBI, investigating the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, to provide a written questionnaire in advance to Avinash. The top court said it was really perturbed by the high court order and if CBI were to arrest Avinash, then they would have done so earlier and the CBI has shown utmost restraint.

The bench had declined to entertain submissions of advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing Avinash, that his client should be protected from arrest for at least 24 hours as the anticipatory bail plea was listed for hearing before the high court on April 25.