SC stays Class 11 exams in Kerala, says COVID-19 situation ‘alarming’

Over the last few days, the state has been reporting more than 30,000 cases on a daily basis and has a high test positivity rate.

The Supreme Court on September 3, Friday stayed the Kerala government’s decision to hold in-person exams for class 11 students. The exams, which were set to begin on Monday, September 6, have been stayed for a week, with the Supreme Court terming the COVID-19 situation in Kerala as “alarming”. The Supreme Court bench, led by Justice AM Khanwilkar, observed that Kerala currently accounts for more than 70% of the COVID-19 cases in the country, with around 35,000 cases being recorded daily, adding that children of tender age cannot be exposed to risk of infection, Live Law reported.

The bench was hearing a special leave petition challenging the Kerala government’s decision to conduct the exams. Representing the petitioner, Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan argued that holding physical exams amid the high number of COVID-19 cases was a huge risk, as children are unvaccinated.

This comes on a day when Kerala's overall COVID-19 cases crossed the 41 lakh mark and many districts in the state are facing a shortage of vaccines. Kerala has been reporting more than 30,000 cases daily for the past few days. The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 18.41 per cent after testing of 1,74,307 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release issued on Thursday.

State Health Minister Veena George on Friday said the Covishield vaccine stock is completely over in at least six districts and the government has asked for more vaccine doses from the union government.

The districts- Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur- are facing the shortage and only 1.4 lakh doses are remaining in the state's reserve, she said. However, all districts have limited stock of Covaxin, the minister said.

"We have already requested the Centre to provide more doses of vaccine at the earliest," George said here in a statement.

The state, which recorded the country's first coronavirus case in early 2020, reported 32,097 new COVID-19 infections and 188 deaths on Thursday, which pushed the total infection count to 41,22,133 and the fatalities to 21,149.

