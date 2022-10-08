SC status for converted Dalits? Commission to study demand

At the moment, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 gives SC status only to those following Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism.

news Scheduled Caste

The Union Government, in a notification on Thursday, October 6, appointed a Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice of India, KG Balakrishnan to examine whether Scheduled Caste (SC) status can be given to Dalits who converted to religions other than Buddhism or Sikhism. The notification was issued just a few days before the Supreme Court, on October 11, is expected to hear the government’s petition, which seeks to provide SC status to Dalits from the Christian and Muslim communities as well. At the moment, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 gives SC status only to those following Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism.

And under this current system of categorising only Hindu, Buddhist, and Sikh Dalit people as Scheduled Caste, many Dalits who converted to other religions find it difficult accessing affirmative action (reservation) schemes.

According to the government notification constituting the Commission, certain groups have raised queries about revisiting the existing definition of SC and requested to include Dalits from other religions as well in the category. On the other hand, many other groups, representing the current SC communities have objected to this move, stating that it would have a negative impact on the existing communities.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, the government notification said that, “any change in definition in this regard should be on the basis of detailed and definitive study and extensive consultation with all stakeholders”.

Apart from Justice Balakrishnan, the three member commission also includes Professor Sushma Yadav, member, UGC, and retired IAS officer Ravinder Kumar Jain. According to the government notification, the Commission will examine the changes Scheduled Caste persons go through upon converting to other religions in terms of their customs, traditions, social and other status discrimination and deprivation and the implications of the same on the question of giving them Scheduled Caste status.

The Commission has been asked to submit its report within a period of two years from the date of taking over of charge by the Chairperson.

