SC notice to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on plea challenging his Lok Sabha election

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of HD Deve Gowda has been served notice over alleged unfair practices, including non-disclosure of assets.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, on a plea challenging his election in 2019 from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency as a joint candidate of JDS and Congress.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishiksh Roy, issued notice to the winning candidate from the high-profile constituency. This was based on an appeal challenging the Karnataka High Court's order in which an election petition against his win was dismissed.

In the proceedings held through video-conferencing, the top court issued the notice and tagged the appeal filed by one G Devarajegowda for hearing, with other similar pending pleas filed by the BJP candidate on the issue.

Devarajegowda, in the plea, said that his election petition was dismissed by the High Court on "procedural irregularities".

The plea said that Prajwal had resorted to unfair and corrupt practices and his election should be set aside.

It said the High Court did not consider the fact that by dismissing the election petition, it was running the risk of having a representative in Parliament who has not got the maximum number of valid votes.

The petitioner who is an advocate by profession, sought a declaration of the rival BJP candidate A Manju, as the winner for having secured the maximum number of valid votes.

A separate appeal was earlier filed by Manju against the HC order, and the top court had already issued notice based on the appeal.

Manju had challenged the 2019 election of Prajwal on the ground that there was allegedly non-disclosure of assets held by him in his election affidavit.

Prajwal was declared as the winner with 6,76,606 votes. Manju stood second with 5,35,282 votes.