SC grants interim protection to Teesta Setalvad after late night hearing

Activist Teesta Setalvad has been facing allegations of fabricating evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court, in a late night hearing on Saturday, July 1, stayed the Gujarat High Court order directing activist Teesta Setalvad to “surrender immediately” in a case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots and granted her interim protection for seven days. The decision was announced by a three-judge bench of the SC comprising Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta."We find that the learned single judge of the Gujarat High Court ought to have granted some time to petitioner to challenge the order. In that view, we grant a stay for one week," the SC bench observed.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat HC had refused to grant bail to Teesta, who in turn rushed to the apex court for relief on Saturday evening.

Teesta, based in Mumbai, has been facing allegations of fabricating evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots, which many believe is the BJP leadership’s vendetta against her. She was first arrested on June 25, 2022, by the Gujarat Police based on an FIR filed by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB). The charges against her include conspiring to falsely implicate innocent individuals in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. After seven days in police remand, she was sent to judicial custody on July 2.

Teesta’s arrest, along with that of co-accused former IPS R B Sreekumar, followed the Supreme Court's dismissal of a plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ahsan Jafri. The plea challenged the Special Investigation Team's clean chit to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others regarding allegations of conspiracy in the riots.