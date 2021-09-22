SC declines Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trustâ€™s plea for exemption from audit

Earlier, the Trust argued that it does not oversee the Anantha Padmanabhaswamy temple's administration, and so could not be included in the SC-directed audit.

news Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 22, declined a plea filed by the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust, seeking to exempt it from the audit of the past 25 years as ordered by the top court last year. A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said the audit should be completed as early as possible, preferably within three months. "It is clear that the audit contemplated was not intended to be confined to the temple only but with respect to the trust. This direction has to be seen in light of the reports of the amicus curiae in the case as recorded in order dated 2015," the bench, also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, said.

The Administrative Committee of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala had on September 17 told the Supreme Court that it is in great financial stress, and the offerings are not sufficient to meet the expenses, while seeking an audit of the temple-related trust run by the Travancore royal family. All temples in Kerala are closed and while this temple's monthly expenses are Rs 1.25 crore, "we are able to hardly get 60-70 lakh rupees. Therefore, we have sought certain directions," senior advocate R Basant, appearing for the committee, had said. The temple is in great financial stress and is "not able to function", Basant said, alleging that the Trust is trying to avoid its obligation by not making their record available for audit.

Earlier in September, the Trust argued that since the court had constituted the body only to oversee the rituals conducted at the temple involving the royal family, and that it had no role in the templeâ€™s administration. The Trust further argued that it is distinct from the templeâ€™s administration committee, and so could not be included in the audit.

The Trust has 2.87 crore in cash and 1.95 crore in assets, as per the 2013 auditors' report, and that is why the entire thing has to be gone into to find out how much money it has, he had said. The Trust is constituted as per the court's order and it must contribute to the temple, Basant told the bench. Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for the Trust, argued that it is a public Trust made by the Travancore royal family and has no role in administration.

The Supreme Court had earlier set aside the 2011 verdict of the Kerala High Court which had directed the state government to set up a trust to take control of management and assets of the historic temple. It had delivered the verdict on a batch of appeals, including the one filed by the legal representatives of the Travancore royal family, challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the high court in the matter.

The Supreme Court upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of the temple, considered one of the richest temples in the country. It had directed the Administrative Committee to order an audit of the temple's income and expenses for the past 25 years, as suggested by amicus curiae senior advocate Gopal Subramanium.