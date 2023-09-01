SC Collegium recommends appointment of five permanent judges in Madras HC

On June 20, the Collegium of the Madras High Court unanimously recommended the names of five Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges in the high court.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of five Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Madras High Court. It recommended that Justices AA Nakkiran, Nidumolu Mala, S Sounthar, Sunder Mohan, and Kabali Kumaresh Babu be appointed as permanent Judges of the Madras High Court. On 20 June, the Collegium of the Madras High Court unanimously recommended the names of these five Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges in the high court.

The Supreme Court Collegium said that it had consulted other judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the Madras High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure. “The Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the above- named Additional Judges,” noted the SC Collegium. THe Collegium said that it has scrutinised the material placed on record to assess the merit and suitability of these Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges.

Having considered all aspects of the matter and on an overall consideration, the Collegium resolved to recommend that these five additional judges are fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges of the Madras High Court against the existing vacancies. “The Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred in the above recommendation,” said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.