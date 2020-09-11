SC allows Bengaluru’s NLSIU to hold NLAT 2020, restrains it from declaring results

The apex court has restrained the NLSIY administration from declaring results as well as accepting any admissions till the plea is in court.

news Court

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah on Friday permitted the Bengaluru-based National Law School of India University (NLSIU) to go ahead and conduct the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT 2020) as scheduled to be held on September 12.

The bench, however, has restrained the administration from declaring results as well as making any admissions till the plea is in court.

NLSIU had earlier decided to conduct a separate law entrance exam after announcing that it will be withdrawing from the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020. Regarding the same, a petition was filed by the former Vice Chancellor of NLSIU, Prof (Dr.) R Venkata Rao. The decision was also challenged by the parent of an aspirant.

According to a report by Livelaw, senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for the petitioner, stated that the decision taken by NLSIU to conduct a separate entrance is violative of the by-law. "The examination standard is to be decided by the Academic council and Executive Council cannot repeal or amend it," Nidhesh Gupta said.

The senior advocate said that any NLU formally admitted is required to organise the Common Admission Test for all courses for NLUs across the country, as he took the court through the Memorandum of Association of the consortium of National Law Universities that mandates a Common Law Entrance for NLUs. In his argument, he further said that the decision to postpone CLAT was taken by the Consortium considering the ongoing situations in West Bengal and Bihar.

Appearing for a supplementing petitioner, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan stated that the NLSIU had subverted the by-laws and that the conduction of a common law entrance test was a result of the decision by the SC.

Considering the issue as important and needed to be looked into, Justice Ashok Bhushan asked for a counter affidavit to be filed by Senior Advocate Arvind Datar appearing for NLSIU Bengaluru. Arvind Datar went on to explain that if the admissions were not completed by September, then the institute (NLSIU) would stand to lose Rs 16 crore by not admitting the 120 under graduate students and other postgraduate students. CLAT had already been postponed thrice.

Datar said, "This is only one year, we will go back to CLAT next year."

Justice Bhushan then stated that the institute would be permitted to go ahead and conduct the exam. However, the results of the exams and admissions will be subject to the Court's final decision on the matter.

"You have already decided to hold the exams. Students are ready. Hold the exam, but no results can be announced till the pendency of the proceedings,” said Justice Bhushan.