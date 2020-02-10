SBI signs MoU with realme for electronic Dealer Finance Scheme

With this MoU, the dealers and distributors would be provided ease of availing credit facilities at low interest rates, zero margin and minimum collateral requirements.

Money Financing

The State Bank of India (SBI) has entered into a partnership with realme to cater to the inventory finance needs of the distributors and dealers of its brand realme - through SBI’s electronic lending product (e-DFS). With this MoU, the dealers and distributors would be provided ease of availing credit facilities at low interest rates, zero margin and minimum collateral requirements. SBI and realme will also have the comfort of ensured end use of funds and real-time MIS reporting of transactions pertaining to purchase and sale of inventory.

P.K. Gupta, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said, “We are glad to announce our association with realme. We believe the bank’s trend setting product, e-DFS would add the extra edge to the dealer/distributor network of realme in timely inventory funding through paperless flow of credit facility making use of SBI’s trusted Internet Banking platform. It is State Bank of India's continuous endeavour to fuel the growth of the SME entrepreneurs by providing access to quick and low-cost finance.”

SBI claims to be the market leader in inventory finance and says that the bank’s electronic Dealer Finance Scheme (eDFS) is a proven and tested product which has already enabled thousands of dealers across the country to overcome liquidity crunch while availing a hassle free and digitally driven platform for inventory finance.

Commenting on the partnership, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India, said, “Our association with SBI will provide seamless access to credit to our network of distributors and dealers who can help us meet the increasing demand of realme users. We are committed to ensure that our entire supply chain becomes more efficient from start to finish, so that our users continue to benefit. realme has grown massively in a short span of time and we have had immense support from our dealers and partners to enable our growth. We will continue to build on our alliances to facilitate robust financial solutions to our dealers and partners across all cities.”

realme is a technology brand that specialises in providing smartphones with leap-forwarding performance, design and quality. As a young brand propelled by a “Dare to Leap” attitude, realme strives to provide leap forward experience with its product and service which goes above its price segment. Just 20 months into its operations, realme has successfully established itself as a smartphone brand offering devices that effortlessly amalgamates outstanding designs with advanced technologies and industry-leading qualities. While driving most of its earlier sales through online commerce, the brand is adhering to the growing demands of the customers by expanding its footprint in the offline market.