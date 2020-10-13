SBI banking services hit across India, bank confirms connectivity issues

SBI said in a tweet that all its banking channels, except ATMs and POS machines will be affected.

Money Banking

The services of India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), have been hit due to connectivity issues. SBI said in a tweet on Tuesday that all its banking channels, except ATMs and Point of Sale (POS) machines, will be affected.

“Intermittent connectivity issues have delayed making our Core Banking System available to our esteemed customers today (13.10.20). We hope to be able to serve you normally before noon. All channels (except ATMs and POS machines) will be affected,” SBI tweeted on Tuesday. “We request our customers to bear with us. Normal service will resume soon,” it added.

This is significant because SBI has over one-fifth of the share of India’s banking sector, with over 40 crore customers. Of these, nearly 8 lakh people use their internet banking facilities and about 2 lakh use their mobile banking services.

SBI’s digital app YONO has over 2.1 lakh registrations, while its digital banking portal ‘Onlinesbi’ has a user base of over 7.35 crore, having recorded 158 crore transactions valued at Rs 133 lakh crore during FY20.

Several customers tweeted on Tuesday complaining of disruption in services, both at branches and online.

“Sitting in SBI Civil Lines Branch Jaunpur for the past two and a half hours for opening a saving account. The executive is trying its best but cannot resolve the issue due to poor connectivity. Not even a single account has been opened since morning as people continue to line up,” one customer tweeted in reply to SBI’s tweet.

“Your website http://onlinesbi.com isn't loading since yesterday and UPI transactions aren't going forward either. Please look into the problem and fix it ASAP,” a user tweeted.

“Hello team, I have transferred some amount few days back and its still showing in process. Neither your app works nor the online net banking due to which one of my instructions reversed and I got charged. I want the charges refunded back,” another user tweeted.

@TheOfficialSBI Good morning, I am current account holder of your bank from chennai. From morning I am unable to open internet banking and unable to withdraw money from ATM. Please help. — RK ACADEMY (@RKACADEMY6) October 13, 2020

Internet banking down @TheOfficialSBI

Please share when it will be accessible again. Thanks! #onlinesbi October 13, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI



The UPI transactions are not going through and this has been regular issues with SBI from over a month. The same issue is faced by many of people who have SBI UPI and trying to do payments . Is there any timeline or or issue? — ashok kumar (@AshkKr88) October 13, 2020

@SBICard_Connect internet banking is not working even yono application also not working — umesh Tubachi (@tubachi_umesh) October 13, 2020

In response to several tweets, SBI has said that it hoped to resolve connectivity issues by noon. However, based on several complaints on Twitter, the issue doesn’t seem to have been resolved.