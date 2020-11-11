Sayyeshaa joins sets of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film

The yet-untitled film, directed by Boyapati Srinu, has started its shoot after an initial delay due to the lockdown.

It was recently announced that Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and filmmaker Boyapati Srinu are joining hands for the third time for an upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film.

After a brief break due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Balakrishna has returned to the sets of this film, and has resumed shooting. The current schedule, which commenced last week in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, is planned for a month.

The makers have now confirmed that they have signed on Sayyeshaa as one of the female leads in the film. It was recently rumoured that Anjali and Shriya Saran will also be seen in the lead roles. The makers of the film, Bhavya Creations, took to Twitter to welcome Sayyeshaa on board. “Welcoming beautiful & talented actress @Sayyeshaa on board for #BB3. Looking forward to seeing you on sets (sic),” read a tweet from Dwaraka Creations.

This will be the first time that Sayyeshaa will be teaming up with Balakrishna. The actor currently awaits the release of her Tamil film Teddy and the Kannada action-drama Yuvarathnaa.



If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the film will star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, for which the actor has reportedly already signed on. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. If Sanjay Dutt comes on board, this will be his second Telugu release. He will soon start shooting for KGF 2, in which he plays a character called Adheera. The second chapter of the story will follow the journey of Rocky (Yash), as he rises to become the ‘king’ of a goldmine.

His current project, referred to as BB3, will feature Balakrishna in dual roles. Apparently, one of his characters is that of an aghora, and the makers will reportedly keep his look under wraps. The team plans to shoot a major schedule in Varanasi next month. SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced. Interestingly, Balakrishna was seen playing a dual role in the last release, Ruler, as well. In the film, he was seen playing a politician as well as a cop.

Recently, rumours emerged that Balakrishna is most likely to star in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum. There were reports that Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati would join hands for this project; however, they were eventually quashed. As per the latest development, Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Sethupathi are set to star in the remake.

