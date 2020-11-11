Prabhas’s pic with Charmy Kaur’s pet dog goes viral

Prabhas is seen with Charmy Kaur’s pet Alaskan Malamute in the picture.

Flix Tollywood

A picture of south Indian actor Prabhas went viral on social media, in which he is seen sitting with actor and producer Charmy Kaur’s Alaskan Malamute. Charmy posted the picture on her Instagram with the caption: “#Darling with my 9 months outdated child boy.”



Charmy Kaur has reportedly been staying away from acting, and is focusing on bankrolling movies for some time. She has been producing movies along with iSmart Shankar fame Puri Jagannath. Charmy’s latest production venture is the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Fighter.



Meanwhile, Prabhas recently resumed shooting for his upcoming Radhe Shyam in Italy, and the team is currently shooting in Hyderabad. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up their Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely.



Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is tipped to be a period love story set in Europe. According to reports, the Indian schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The film is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The technical crew includes Manoj Paramahamsa to crank the camera, with Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling the edits.



There are rumours that the plan is to complete Radhe Shyam in the next three to four months, as Prabhas will soon move on to his other commitments. The actor also has the upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush, in his kitty. The film will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, under the T Series banner. The makers had confirmed that Adipurush will be an adaptation of a popular Indian epic. Adipurush will be Prabhas's third film with producer Bhushan Kumar, after Saaho and Radhe Shyam; and his first film with director Om Raut, who recently directed the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji.



Prabhas also has a film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin in the works. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, making her Telugu debut. Recently, the makers roped in veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for an important role as well. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video, which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films.

