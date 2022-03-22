Saving Nimisha Priya: What India can do to help nurse on death row in Yemen

Nimisha has been in jail from 2020 for the murder of Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, who died in July 2017 after Nimisha injected him with sedatives to get her passport that was in his possession.

Lodged in a prison in Yemen since 2020, 32-year-old Nimisha Priya is counting days to her execution. Nimisha has been sentenced to death for the murder of a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, who died in July 2017 after Nimisha injected him with sedatives to get her passport that was in his possession. Nimisha had alleged abuse and torture by Talal and this was her last resort to get back to her family living in Kerala. Now, sentenced to death, Nimisha has run out of options after the courts in Yemen dismissed her appeals.

Nimisha in 2020 had filed an appeal against the death penalty in a court in the Yemen capital Sana’a. However, the court has upheld the death sentence, which means Nimisha is to be executed for the crime. A native of Kerala, Nimisha, who had been running a clinic in Yemen since 2015, had accused the deceased Yemeni national Talal of torturing her for two years. Nimisha had said that she had not meant to kill him, and that she wanted access to her passport while he was sedated.

Though she appealed against the death penalty, it was rejected, and she has the option to appeal before the Supreme Court, but Nimisha is unlikely to be spared and therefore, her only hope to come out of death sentence is if the victim's family accepts blood money. So, with the court in Yemen rejecting her appeal, and a similar verdict expected from the country’s supreme court, the only way for Nimisha to escape from the death penalty is to gain pardon from the family of the deceased — by paying blood money to the family in accordance with the law of land. Under the Shariat law, the legal heir of the deceased can be compensated and in turn, the death sentence can be commuted.

Now, an organisation back home in India has launched a campaign — Save Nimisha Priya — to help her family obtain a pardon.

A petition has also been filed in the Delhi High Court urging the Union government to intervene and help Nimisha. The petition said Nimisha Priya is an Indian nurse working in Yemen and she was convicted in 2020 for the murder of the Yemini national. It said Priya was accused of murdering Talal Abdo Mahdi who died in July 2017 after she injected him with sedatives to get her passport that was in his possession. It said she injected him with sedatives so that she could take her passport from him while he was unconscious. However, he died of an overdose.

Nimisha’s family back home is struggling. Her husband currently works as an auto rickshaw driver, her nine-year-old daughter is currently living in an orphanage and her mother is a domestic help in Kerala. The entire family is facing serious challenges to deal with the ongoing legal processes there, the plea added.

The Delhi High Court sought the stand of the Union government on the payment of blood money to Talal’s family. The court said that it cannot ask the government of India to countenance such a payment, but requested authorities to facilitate appropriate legal action against the conviction of the woman. Currently, it is difficult to travel to war-torn Yemen, and the Union government has been asked to facilitate travel to Yemen. The court asked the government to take a call, and Union government’s counsel Anurag Alhuwalia said that they will take proactive steps to appeal against her execution. The government also said that it will help Nimisha’s family members travel to Yemen to initiate the process of negotiations of blood money. Ahluwalia added that the Union government is providing miscellaneous amounts to Nimisha for her daily expenses inside the foreign prison, but it will not be involved in the negotiation process.

Earlier, speaking to TNM in 2020 after she was sentenced to death, Nimisha had alleged that Talal had been harassing her and her family for years, taking money from there and even claiming to be her husband. She had taken the help of Talal, who used to run a clothes shop in Yemen, to set up her clinic in 2015. Her husband and child had gone to Kerala and could not come back as civil war broke out in Yemen and the country stopped issuing new visas. Nimisha had narrated to TNM that this was when Talal started harassing Nimisha.

A while after Nimisha’s clinic began, Talal added his name as a shareholder of the clinic without informing her. He also began to take money out of her monthly earnings after telling everyone that Nimisha was his wife and even morphed their pictures to show they were married.

The harassment then converted into physical torture. Nimisha had told TNM that he used to attack her physically in front of the hospital staff, thrash her and even spit on her. “He confiscated my passport, he forced me to live with him. He would come to my house inebriated and attack me physically, threaten me to obey him, inflict injuries on me. He used to even bring his friends to my house at night, force me to do sexual favours for them. I used to run out each time to protect myself,” Nimisha had shared.

In July 2017, Nimisha took the help of a warden of a jail located near her clinic, where Talal had been jailed previously under various charges. The warden suggested that she try to sedate him, and then convince him to give her her passport. However, Nimisha said that it did not affect Talal, who was a substance abuser. She tried sedating him again, using a stronger sedative.

“Then another day in July 2017 while he was in my house doing drugs, I injected him with Ketamine, a sedative. A few minutes later, he fell on the floor and started to scream out loud. But suddenly, he stopped and laid still. There was no breath and when I checked his pulse, I couldn’t get it,” Nimisha recalls.

Nimisha and a Yemeni nurse, Hanan, who helped her to dispose of Talal’s body, were arrested a month after the murder. Hanan, who is also a co-accused in the case, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Now, the only way for her to escape from the death penalty is to gain pardon from the family of the deceased by paying blood money to the family.

