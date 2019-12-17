'Save the Constitution': Hyd University students stage protest march against CAA

Students of the University of Hyderabad on Monday took out a protest march condemning the brutal police assault on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday.

Raising slogans against “autocratic” Narendra Modi government, “unconstitutional” Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC), students marched from the campus to Gachibowli Stadium.

Carrying placards with slogans of “Reject All India NRC” and “Save Constitution,” the central university students participated in the protest organised by the students’ union.

They demanded strict action against Delhi and UP police for their action on campuses.

While the varsity administration had tightened security on the campus, the police kept a vigil from outside to prevent any untoward incident. The campus was quiet throughout the day as the protest began only in the evening, with students joining the march after attending classes.

The campus had witnessed protests against the police action at Jamia on Sunday too, with slogan-shouting students holding placards gathering at North Shopcom.

The students had initially planned to take out the protest march along with students from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), however, the latter was not given police permission.

“We are in touch with students from various state and central universities, we are in talks for a statewide protest involving all universities,” Gopi Swami, general secretary, UoH students union told TNM.

Protests by students from Assam and other northeast states were also held over the CAA. An Assamese student told IANS, protests on the campus had eased due to curbs imposed by the university administration following the suicide of Rohith Vemula, a research scholar in 2016.

The suicide by Dalit student due to alleged discrimination by university authorities had sparked massive unrest on the campus and triggered protests in universities across the country.

(With inputs from IANS)