'Save Amaravati': Andhra NRIs protest against Jagan govt's capital move

Scores of NRIs across countries have expressed their solidarity as the Save Amaravati completed 200 days

As the ‘Save Amaravati’ movement completes 200 days of agitation, scores of Non Resident Indians (NRIs) from Andhra, many of them affiliated to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), protested from around the world to express their solidarity and support. NRIs stood in protest against the YSRCP government and demanded a rollback of the decision to decentralise the capital of Amaravati. According to the opposition TDP, around one lakh NRIs staged protests in more than 200 cities, standing in support of the farmers and residents of Amaravati opposing the government’s move.

Due to physical distancing regulations, the protests took place in small groups of only 15 to 20 people. Many others participated in the event virtually from their homes.

Jayaram Komati, former president of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), put out a call for NRI protesters to come together. People in various countries, including Germany, Singapore and New Zealand, took part in virtual protests.

"More than 24,000 farmers of Amaravati capital region have been on the warpath ever since the YSRCP government in the state announced the creation of three capitals on December 17 last year. Amaravati capital region farmers' agitation for keeping Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh is completing 200 days," according to a statement by Komati Jayaram.

10-year-old Akshitha, who was participating in a ‘Save Amaravati’ protest in Sugarland, Texas, said, "I felt so bad that people have been coming out onto the streets and fighting for the development of one capital for the past 200 days, for which they voluntarily gave their agricultural land. I feel so sad seeing all people and kids like me coming and fighting for the future of everyone. We NRIs are coming together today to support Amaravati.”

The protests occurred even as TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu vowed to continue the Save Amaravati protests. The state government under CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made a decision to trifurcate the state capital.

The agitation began after the state government in December last year announced creation of three capitals — the executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.

However, it has drawn opposition from the Amaravati region and across the state.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the people of Andhra Pradesh, said that efforts to dismantle Amaravati will "remain as grudged attempts."

Speaking to TNM, TDP MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, said "The NRIs, irrespective of the region, are opposing the CM's decision to shift the capital. He does not understand the consequences. The farmers who gave their land for the project are continuing to protest. Over 10,000 crores in development projects were halted."

He further added, "The fight to save the Amaravati capital will continue until the decision is rolled back. We will also continue our legal fight against the government in court."

Several petitions were filed before the High Court of Andhra against the government’s decision to trifurcate the state capital.

