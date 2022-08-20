Savarkar banner row: All controversial hoardings to be removed in Dakshina Kannada

After a banner featuring Nathuram Godse and Hindu nationalist Veer Savarkar triggered a row, the district administration of Dakshina Kannada has instructed officials to remove all “controversial” banners displayed in the district. The directive was issued to officials of city local bodies and gram panchayats, to remove all such banners in the district with the help of the police.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra directed that suitable action be taken against people who display “unauthorised and controversial” hoardings and banners that promote hatred, by bringing it to the notice of the police department. He said that anyone who wants to display banners on authorised spots should mandatorily take permission from the officials concerned. Details of the printer of the banner should also be mentioned, he said. Rajendra also said loud speakers should be used in accordance with the directions of the High Court and Supreme Court.

The directive comes after controversial banners featuring Hindu nationalists were put up by the Hindu Mahasabha in Surathkal and neighbouring Udupi. In Udupi, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had put up a contentious poster on Independence Day featuring Savarkar and Subhas Chandra Bose, with the words ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’ written on it. The banner, which was displayed in a prominent place in Udupi’s Brahmagiri Circle, kicked up a row after police granted protection to the banner. It was later taken down by the Hindu Mahasabha, who said that it was done to make way for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

Further, on Thursday, August 18, the Mangaluru City Corporation took down banners erected by the same organisation, which had photos of Nathuram Godse and Savarkar.

While the poster was taken down in Udupi, another one featuring Savarkar and Bose came up at the War Memorial in Ajjarkad in the town on Saturday, August 20.

