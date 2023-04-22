Satya Pal Malik summoned by CBI over bribery claim in connection with insurance scheme

This comes days after the former Jammu & Kashmir Governor gave an interview to The Wire in which he made several allegations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, seeking more information in an alleged corruption case. The case pertains to a health insurance scheme that he was allegedly pushed to pass but had cancelled when he was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe for clearing the files during his tenure as J&K Governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

According to a source, the CBI has asked Malik to appear before the agency either on April 27 or April 28. The CBI officials can also approach him on either days. The source said that as of now, it appears that Malik might join the CBI at its headquarters in the national capital.

"The matter pertains to the Reliance Insurance issue. While the Centre wanted green signal for the scheme, it was cancelled by then J&K Governor Malik," the source said.

According to Malik, it was a health insurance scheme for union government employees. Malik had also said that hospitals listed under the scheme were in poor condition.

Now the CBI is seeking more information to decide its future course of action. It is learnt that if merit is found in the claims made by Malik, the CBI might lodge a case, otherwise it wonâ€™t.

This comes days after Satya Pal Malik made startling revelations in an interview to The Wire, where he claimed that PM Narendra Modi had silenced him on the Pulwama intelligence failure that led to the attack and that the PM was ill-informed about Kashmir, among other things.

