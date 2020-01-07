Sathyaraj to play lead in Telugu film 'Emergency'

Tollywood

The film is an action thriller directed by Maruthi.

Actor Sathyaraj has been bagging some of the best roles consistently in both Tamil and Telugu film industries. The star’s next film in the pipeline is the Telugu movie titled Emergency.

The first look poster of this film, with the caption ‘A Father’s Revenge’ was unveiled by director Maruthi. The film seems to be is an intriguing action thriller that will have Sathyaraj playing the main character. From the poster, we can make out that the film will revolve around him avenging the death of his child. Reports are that high-end cameras have been used for the making of this film and it is the first time such cameras have been put to use in the Telugu film industry.

On releasing the first look of Emergency, director Maruthi wrote on his social media page, “Happy to present #Emergency 1st Look Starring our dear #Sathyaraj sir. Best wishes to the entire team.”

Emergency is currently in the post-production mode and its makers are finalising its release date. The film’s director Dheran revealed that Sathyaraj completed dubbing for his portions in 12 hours.

Speaking about the actor in an interview with the Times of India, the director said, “Working with Sathyaraj sir has now filled me with an insatiable passion for cinema. I felt he would be apt for the role right from the time I finished the script. I have become a bigger fan of his hard work and dedication after working with him.”

Emergency is bankrolled by Sajeev Meerasahib Rawther under the banner Honey Bee Creations.

(Content provided by Digital Native)