Sathyaraj to debut in web series with ‘The Perfect Family’

Veteran actor Sathyaraj is known for signing up some of the best projects. In fact, he is not only a busy character artiste in the Tamil film industry but in Telugu as well. And the latest we hear about him is that he will be foraying into the digital platform with the web series The Perfect Family.

Sathyaraj will be playing the main lead in this 10-episode web series which will also have Sukanya playing the female lead. Interestingly, Sathyaraj and Sukanya have starred in several blockbuster hits during their heydays as hero and heroine respectively.

The web series will also feature Livingston and Seetha in prominent roles besides a host of other actors. Plans were on to air The Perfect Family this May but with the coronavirus scare and lockdown, it may be postponed, say sources. More details about this project are expected to be out soon.

Sathyaraj, meanwhile, has a number of films in different stages of production. The star’s Tamil film Khaki is in the final stages of production. Written and directed by A Senthil Kumar, the film stars Vijay Antony, Indhuja, Srikanth, Sathyaraj and Eswari Rao in pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by Augath, with Manoj Paramahamsa cranking the camera and Gokul Chandran wielding the megaphone.

He is also part of the Telugu / Tamil bilingual titled 1945 / Madai Thiranthu which will hit the marquee this year. Directed by Sathya Siva, the film has Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing tunes for this flick with Sathya cranking the camera and Gopi editing it. Nasser and RJ Balaji are also included in the star cast to play pivotal roles. 1945 / Madai Thiranthu is bankrolled by SN Rajarajan under the banner K Productions.

