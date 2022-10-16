Sasural Simar Ka actor Vaishali Thakkar found dead

Vaishali was known for playing pivotal roles in shows like â€˜Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Haiâ€™ and â€˜Sasural Simar Kaâ€™.

Noted television serial actor Vaishali Takkar allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, October 16 in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said. After being alerted by residents in the vicinity, police personnel opened the door of her house in Saibag Colony and found her dead in her room, police officer RD Kanwa told PTI. "She was rushed to MY Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for postmortem. A suicide note was found in her room but its contents cannot be divulged now as it is a matter of probe," he informed.

Starting her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Takkar became a star while acting in Sasural Simar Ka. She had worked in more than a dozen serials. Takkar was a native of Mahidpur town in the Ujjain district. She had been living in Indore for the last three years, sources said.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726