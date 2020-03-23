Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar in Tamil remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’?

The original film starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the lead.

Flix Kollywood

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the realistic action thriller which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles, had hit the theatres last month. Following the success of the movie, producer Kathiresan bagged the Tamil remake rights of the film. The latest report is that the producers are planning to rope in actors Sasikumar and Sarathkumar to reprise Prithviraj and Biju Menon's roles from the original.

The original had Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the title roles. While Biju Menon played the character Ayappan Nair, a policeman, and Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurien, who had put in 16 years of service.

Sasikumar has multiple projects in his kitty. Last seen in Naadodigal 2 directed by Samuthirakani and produced by S Nandagopal under the banner of Madras Enterprises, he currently has the films Kombu Vecha Singamda, Raja Vamsam and MGR Magan in the offing. He also has another project co-starring Jyothika which went on floors last year. Bankrolled by actor Suriya's 2D entertainment, the film is directed by Era Saravanan of Kathukutty fame. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is set to be shot in Thanjavur backdrop.

Director Ponram is wielding the megaphone for MGR Magan. Veteran actor Sathyaraj has been roped in to play an important role in this flick. It may be noted here that Ponram had made his directorial debut with the Siva Karthikeyan starrer Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam which also had Sathyaraj in a pivotal role.

Raja Vamsam is being directed by debut director KV Kathirvelu. The film has Sasikumar playing the lead role with Nikki Galrani as his heroine. Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Singam Puli, Rekha, and Nirosha form the supporting cast.

Actor Sarath has Pirandhal Parasakthi and Paamban in different stages of production. He was last seen in Vaanam Kottatum, produced by Mani Ratnam. The film marked the reunion of Sarathkumar and his wife Radhika to the big screen as a couple after two decades.