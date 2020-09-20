Sasikumar, Aishwarya Rajesh in 'Mundhanai Mudichu' remake

Bhagyaraj, who wrote and directed the original film, will be penning the dialogue and screenplay for the remake.

Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj’s highly successful film Mundhanai Mudichu is getting a remake after 37 years. It has been confirmed that the remake will bring together Sasikumar and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. The announcement was made on Saturday and the project is all set to go on the floor very soon.

Bhagyaraj is again penning the dialogue and screenplay for the remake; however, it is not clear whether he will be directing the remake as well. Aishwarya Rajesh took to Twitter to share the news with her fans. She wrote: “Excited and honoured to be a part of the remake of Mundhanai Mudichu, one of Tamil cinema’s landmark films that’s stood the test of time. Watch out for this one in 2021!” The remake will be produced by JSB Sathish.

Sasikumar also wrote on his Twitter page: “37 years old & still the knot is too strong. Happy to be a part of #MunthanaiMudichu our favourite tale retold by the master himself.”

The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

Released in 1983, Mundhanai Mudichu is about a young girl who falsely accuses a village teacher of molesting her. She goes on to extreme extents to win his love. The film featured Bhagyaraj and Urvashi in the lead roles. Urvashi was only 13 years old when she played the role.

Last seen on screen in Vaanam Kottatum, Aishwarya just began shooting for her 25th film, Boomika. The film will be produced by Karthik Subbaraj, whose recent release Penguin was directly released on Amazon Prime. It is learnt from reliable sources that Boomika is being exclusively made for a leading OTT platform. The film will be directed by Rathindran Prasad.

Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the title of the film was revealed along with a special motion poster by actor Sivakarthikeyan in August. He tweeted, "Happy to release the Title motion poster of @aishu_dil ‘s 25th film Titled #Boomika A @karthiksubbaraj presentation and directed by @RathindranR. Wishing the entire team the very best. Thumbs up @StonebenchFilms @kaarthekeyens.”

This will be director Rathindran’s second film. His debut directorial project Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai starring Ashwin Kakumanu and Abhay Deol in lead roles has been lying in the cans for a while. Aishwarya Rajesh is also part of that project. The film was long completed but has been struggling to find a theatrical release for various reasons.

Aishwarya also awaits the release of Ka. Pae. Ranasingam, in which she has acted opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was recently announced that the film will be skipping the theatrical release and be premiering on OTT platform Zeeplex, a pay-per-view initiative from Zee.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

