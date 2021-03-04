Sasikala stepped aside from politics because of Dhinakaran, alleges brother Dhivakaran

Dhivarakan alleges that Dhinakaran's claims that he will be the Chief Minister candidate even if AMMK joins an alliance with AIADMK, indirectly put pressure on Sasikala.

news TN Assembly elections 2021

On Wednesday, in a surprise move, aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala announced her decision to step away from politics. In a statement released in the night, she merely stated that she has never had any post or power and encouraged her followers to support Jayalalithaa's vision and ensure the defeat of DMK. And while Sasikala offered no reasons for her decision to stay away from the upcoming Assembly polls, her brother Dhivakaran has alleged that her sudden announcement is a result of conniving by AMMK founder and siblings' nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

Speaking to Puthiya Thalaimurai, Dhivarakan alleged that, "Some people in our family think they are king and minister (referring to TTV Dhinakaran). Sasikala was with him and he tried to force his decision on her and made arrangements for her to move away from politics. He then told her to give this statement (about moving away from politics). He wants to do it (become the leader) himself."

"He has been planning for a long time to remove Sasikala and to come to her position and now he has done that. The decision she has taken is a good one. Traitors will make her the sacrificial lamb over and over again. She has escaped that. She is also 67 and must take care of her health. As her brother, I know whether politics is important or her health and life. This is a wise move that will put an end to problems," said Dhivakaran.

He further went on to allege that TTV Dhinakaran's political ambitions were the reason for Sasikala's imprisonment in 2017. Her brother alleged that if Dhinakaran had not 'brainwashed' her into taking up the Chief Minister's post, the judgement against her would not have been as harsh.

"He timed it in a way that landed her in jail. If she wasn't propped as a CM candidate she would have got off. She is not a government servant, so a different legal argument could have been pursued," he said. "But instead she was brainwashed into thinking she could be CM," he added.

Sasikala's decision comes as a shot in the arm for the ruling AIADMK which feared that she would divide votes which would traditionally go to the party.