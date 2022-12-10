Sarpanch attacks Dalit men in Nalgonda, booked under SC/ST atrocity

The Dalit men allege the problem started at a function where they were abused by people from the Reddy community.

news caste

In a video that has surfaced, Sarita Reddy, the Sarpanch of Bajukunta village in Nalgonda district was seen hitting two Dalit men with her slippers. The video was posted online by the working president of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party, RS Praveen on Friday, December 9. Praveen urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to take swift action against the sarpanch. Narketpally police has filed a case against Sarita Reddy who belongs to the land owning Reddy community for atrocity against a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe.

In another video posted by RS Praveen on Friday, Varkala Parshuram who was one of the men targeted by Sarita Reddy was heard saying that the problem started during a feast. “On Sunday, December 4 we went to a feast where we were invited to play drums. While the Reddys at the feast were having their food, we were asked to wait in line thrice. We said we were too tired after playing drums and wanted to have our food. They abused us in foul language and slapped my brother for questioning,” he said.

Parshuram added that even after complaining to the police, no action was taken. “We complained to the police on Sunday. As there was no progress, we went to the village panchayat on Friday. There, the sarpanch got enraged and humiliated us by hitting us with slippers. We want justice.”

BSP demands immediate action from ⁦⁦#KCR , ⁦@TelanganaCMO⁩ and ⁦@TelanganaDGP⁩ on this outrageous incident occurred in Narketpalli of Nalgonda district. KCR ji, walk the talk. #TRSisOppressingDalits pic.twitter.com/rN1ajXrI3u December 9, 2022

Narketpally Sub-Inspector Rama Krishna spoke to TNM and said, “We came to know that something triggered this issue at a function. At the panchayat office due to some provocation the situation escalated. We do not know the reason behind the issue and it has to be investigated. We registered a case against Sarita Reddy yesterday.”



