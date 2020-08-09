'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' motion poster released on Mahesh Babu's birthday

The film is directed by Parasuram Petla, who directed 'Geetha Govindam'.

Flix Tollywood

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the motion poster of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released on Sunday morning. The Tollywood star is turning 45 this year.

The 44-second teaser shows Mahesh Babu’s hand tossing a one-rupee coin which stays suspended mid-air, as the title track starts to play. Mahesh Babu’s face remains out of the frame. Even in the first poster which was shared earlier in May, the actor’s face was not entirely visible.

Director Parasuram Petla and music composer Thaman S shared the teaser on Thursday morning, along with birthday wishes for the star.

“HERE IS OUR FIRST #soundofsarkaruvaaripaata

Feeling So Good to be Back With Our #SuperStar,” Thaman wrote.

Two days before his birthday, Mahesh Babu shared a message with his fans, urging them to avoid social gatherings to celebrate his birthday and to stay safe during the pandemic. “I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe,” Mahesh Babu wrote.

Earlier in May, when the lockdown restrictions were just starting to be lifted, the actor had urged people to take proper precautions and to wear masks while stepping outdoors.

“It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?" he wrote, sharing a picture where he was wearing a mask.

The first poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released on May 31 on the occasion of the actor’s father Krishna’s birthday, showed a side profile of the actor, sporting an earring and a tattoo of a one rupee coin on his neck.

Director Parasuram Petla’s last release was the hugely successful Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Before that, he has directed films like Srirastu Subhamastu and Sarocharu.