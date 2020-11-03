Sarath Kumar thanks Sonu Sood for humanitarian acts, posts their workout pics

Sarath Kumar recently shared a picture taken with the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on his Instagram account.

Flix Kollywood

Sarath Kumar, a well-known fitness enthusiast in the Tamil film industry, is aged over 60 but continues to set some serious fitness goals to the youngsters. He regularly posts updates of his gym workouts and recently, Sarath Kumar shared a picture taken with the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Sarath, posting the picture on Instagram, wrote: “It sure was a pleasure catching up with my good friend and a great human being after a long time and had the opportunity to appreciate the great human values and responsibilities shown by him during the Pandemic at Hyderabad and at early hours at the gym @sonu_sood.”

Sarath Kumar is currently busy playing the role Sundara Chola in the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam. This ambitious project is based on the classic novel of the same title. Ponniyin Selvan will trace the life of the most popular among the Chozha kings, Raja Raja Chozhan 1.

The director has roped in a bevvy of stars including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman will be composing its music.

Sarath’s two other projects in the pipeline are Adangathey and Paamban. Adangathey is an action-thriller film written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. It has GV Prakash Kumar and Surbhi in the lead roles, with Sarath Kumar, Mandira Bedi and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for this flick with Ravi Yadav cranking the camera and Vivek Harshan editing it. The film is being bankrolled by MS Saravanan under his banner Sri Green Productions. Paamban, which is in the shooting mode, is being directed by A Venkatesh.

Sonu Sood has the Tamil film Thamilarasan in the pipeline. The film is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and produced under the banner SNS Production Company. It stars Vijay Antony and Suresh Gopi in the lead roles with Remya Nameesan playing the female lead. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for this film and the other technical crew members include RD Rajasekar for cinematography and Bhuvan Srinivasan for music.

A few weeks ago, Sonu Sood joined the sets of the Telugu movie Alludu Adhurs and on reaching the shooting spot, received a rousing reception from the team and was felicitated by the veteran actor Prakash Raj. It may be noted here that the star was in the news during the lockdown for helping the migrant workers struggling to go back to their home states by arranging vehicles in addition to several other good deeds.

(Content provided by Digital Native)