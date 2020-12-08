Sarath Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, undergoing treatment in Hyderabad

The actor is asymptomatic and is recovering.

news Coronavirus

Tamil actor Sarath Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The news was shared both by his wife Radikaa Sarathkumar and daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on social media. “Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come.,” actor Radikaa tweeted.

Meanwhile actor Varalaxmi shared, “Appa @realsarathkumar has tested positive today for #covid.. He’s currently in Hyderabad recovering and in good hands.. we will keep you posted .. thank you..!!”

On December 7, the actor had tweeted about colleges and universities reopening for final year students. “As the corona infection is declining and as the vaccine is nearing completion, colleges and universities are reopening for students,” he wrote.

Sarath Kumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar were last seen together in 2019 in Vaanam Kotattum, playing an on-screen couple. Sarathkumar, who is also a politician, founded the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi party in 2007. Currently, the actor is working on Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan.

According to reports, Sarath Kumar was roped in to play the role of Chinna Pazhuvettarayar in the film. This role later went to Nizhalgal Ravi, and Sarath Kumar reportedly went on to play another role in the film. This star-studded film also has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai, among others. Sarath Kumar is also part of GV Prakash Kumar’s long-delayed Adangathey, being directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy.

Among recent events, Sarath Kumar had come in support of actor Vijay Sethupathi during the controversy surrounding the movie 800, based on the life of Mutthiah Muralidharan. “One should not damn actors. They have the right to choose a character. The movie world will lose its freedom if there are demands that an actor should act only like this and in certain roles," Sarathkumar had said. Notably, Vijay Sethupathi opted out of the film later on, with many speculating that he was forced to exit.