'Saranga Dariya' to 'Bullet Bandi': Six Telugu folk songs that have taken over Reels

From posting covers of the songs to dancing their hearts out, these songs have helped many Reels users to discover their talents.

Flix Tollywood

When the pandemic forced the world to stay indoors for over one and a half years, many found a major source of entertainment in social media. Several people also started showcasing their dancing and acting skills through shorter videos on Instagram Reels. Many Telugu songs also found their way into the trend, ranging from popular film songs to folk songs by indie artists in the Telangana dialect. From posting covers of the songs to dancing their hearts out, many Reels users have made a niche for themselves on the social media platform. We bring you a list of six songs from Telangana that have become a favourite on Reels.

Bullet Bandi: This popular song, which was produced by Bluerabbit Entertainments and sung and performed by Mohana Bhogaraju, has got over 51 million views on YouTube since its release in April 2021. However, the song became extremely popular when a bride from Telanganaâ€™s Mancherial used the song to express her love to the bridegroom during their baraat ceremony. The video went viral, and thousands of people post videos of them dancing to Bullet Bandi on Reels.

Aada Nemali: This song, sung by folk singer Kanakavva and Mangli, was released on Mangliâ€™s YouTube channel and has become hugely popular. Aada Nemali is a lively folk song about the monsoon and the mood of peacocks during this season. The catchy song has become a favourite among social media users.

Sittapata Sinukulaku - This folk song, sung by Prabha and Gajwel Venu, was produced and released by Amulya Studios. The song is about a wife asking her husband why he did not return home the previous night despite it raining, and the hilarious banter between the two. Sittapata Sinukulakuâ€™s mass beats are irresistible for even celebrities to shake a leg to.

Kolu Kolu: This song is from the yet-to-be-released movie, Virata Parvam, starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, and is sung by Divya Malika and Suresh Bobbili. The folk song also has several small-screen celebrities dancing to its tunes on Reels. With an easy beat and melodious music, this love song is perfect to show off oneâ€™s dance or singing skills online.

Saranga Dariya: This controversial song was initially popularised by folk singer Komala Totte when she sang it in a reality television show over a decade ago. However, it came back to the limelight when a version of the song was released from Sai Pallaviâ€™s movie Love Story. The lively tune of Saranga Dariya makes it a favourite for dancers on Instagram.

Reddy Gaari Ammayi: This interesting love song is sung in the Hyderabadi Telugu dialect by Afroz Ali and Aishwarya Reddy. Reddy Gaari Ammai is a popular song among teenagers and celebrities, as cover videos can be made to look like conversations.