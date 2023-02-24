SAP Labs lays off 300 employees, Bengaluru & Gurugram offices most affected

The layoffs were reportedly due to the closure of a worldwide delivery centre that held specialised development positions for the company’s implementation projects.

Atom Layoffs

Software major SAP Labs has laid off over around 300 executives across India, which will reportedly have a major impact on its Bengaluru and Gurugram offices. According to Economic Times, the layoffs were due to the closure of a worldwide delivery centre that held specialised development positions for the company’s implementation projects.

An SAP spokesperson told ET that the company began undergoing a transformation two years ago, and that it has “deepened its focus on delivering value to current and new customers in the cloud and on high-growth opportunities as part of an organisational re-prioritisation.” SAP Labs is the Bengaluru-headquartered research and development business wing of the German company SAP.

On February 16, tech giant Google laid off 453 employees in India. The cuts were made across departments, and the employees were informed of their termination via email. Almost 190 employees were also laid off in Singapore, which was communicated by email. This was after the company’s decision to lay off 12,000 of its workforce globally triggered protests in various cities.

