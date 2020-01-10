Santosh Sivan’s son Sarvajit to act in ‘Varane Aavashymund’

This will be the acting debut of Sarvajit in a film that incidentally marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

It has been earlier reported that veteran director Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan is making his directorial debut with the Malayalam film titled Varane Aavashyamund. An interesting update about this film is that ace cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan’s son Sarvajit will be making his acting debut in it as well. The makers of Varane Aavashyamund have shared some pictures of Sarvajit with actors Shobana and Dulquer Salmaan.

Sources in the know say that plans are on to release this film next month and the post-production has been spruced up to meet this deadline. We can expect the release date to be officially announced soon.

Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan play lead roles in Varane Aavashyamund. The film also has veteran actors Suresh Gopi, Urvashi and Shobana in important roles. Earlier, Nazriya Nazim was in talks for the role of the female lead but for certain reasons, she could not take up the offer and it eventually went to Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Anoop Sathyan is not only directing the film but also scripting it. The technical crew signed up includes Alphonse for music and Mukesh Muraleedharan for cinematography and Toby John for editing. Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films is producing the film along with M Star Entertainments.

Besides this film, Dulquer has the upcoming Tamil film Vaan directed by RA Karthik and the Malayalalm film Kurup directed by Srinath Rajendran lined up for release this year. Sources say that the filmmakers are contemplating on making Vaan into a bilingual – Tamil and Telugu – following the massive success of Mahanati in which Dulquer played the late legendary actor Gemini Ganesan. Dulquer has also signed a new film with director Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off fame.

