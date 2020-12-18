Santhosh Narayanan to score music for the Tamil remake of 'Andhadhun'

The shooting of the remake will commence in Puducherry and the makers are also planning to film some important portions in Chennai.

Flix Kollywood

Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun have been obtained by noted filmmaker and actor Thiagarajan. To be bankrolled under his banner Staar Movies, this movie will star Thiagarajanâ€™s son Prashanth reprising the role done by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. Director JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame has been roped in to direct the Tamil remake.

Now the makers have brought composer Santhosh Narayanan on board to score the music for the remake. The shooting of the remake will commence in Puducherry and the makers are also planning to film some important portions in Chennai while the climax portion of the film will be shot in London.

Recently it was announced that actor Simran Bagga has been finalised to play Tabuâ€™s role. In a recent media interaction, Simran has confirmed that she is indeed part of the project and is excited to be taking up this role. She said itâ€™s going to be a bold yet challenging character.

A few months ago, it was reported that Mohan Raja will helm the project and producer Thiagarajan had said he's thrilled to join hands with such an exciting filmmaker. For reasons yet unknown, Mohan Raja has opted out of the project and the makers roped in Frederick to helm the remake.

Revealing some details about the film, Thiyagarajan has told in an interview to a leading Tamil daily that the shooting of this remake was supposed to begin in April but due to the lockdown it stands postponed. On Prashanth playing a pianist in the movie, Thiyagarajan pointed out that his son is a trained pianist and has completed grade four at the prestigious London College of Music and therefore, doing the role will be a cakewalk for him.

Andhadhunâ€™s story is about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor. Scripted by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao, the film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan. The technical crew of the film included editor Surti, cinematographer KU Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni.

The film was bankrolled under the banners Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures on a budget of Rs 32 crore and went on to collect Rs 111 crore at the box office. Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won critical acclaim from the people in the trade.

At one point, Dhanush was interested in acquiring the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun. While promoting his Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakhir, he had expressed his interest to star in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun.

(Content provided by Digital Native)