Santhosh Narayanan replaces Anirudh in Karthik Subbaraj's 'Chiyaan 60'

Karthik Subbaraj tweeted the news, thanking Anirudh for his 'understanding and support'.

Flix Kollywood

The latest to join director Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film with actor Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram is music director Santhosh Narayanan. While it was music director Anirudh Ravichander who was brought on board initially, Karthik, in his tweet, thanked the former for his understanding and support.

Sharing the news, Karthik Subbaraj tweeted on March 10, “Yes... It's A Santosh Narayanan Musical!! Welcome to the Gang @Music_Santhosh Thanks @anirudhofficial for your understanding & Support ... #Chiyaan60 shoot starts from TODAY... Need all your Support, Blessings and Love. More updates to follow…. (sic)”

Temporarily titled ‘Chiyaan 60’, the film is being produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio. The announcement for this film came in June 2020 and the first look poster showed a sketch of a man’s hand handing over a gun to a child.

Karthik currently awaits the release of Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush in the lead. This film, produced by YNOT Studios, may not have a theatrical release, much to the disappointment of both the director and the actor in addition to scores of fans. Jagame Thandhiram too has music by Santhosh Narayanan. This film is a multi-starrer with actors like Aishwarya Lekshmi and Braveheart fame James Cosmo being a part of its cast.

This will be Dhruv’s second film after his debut Adithya Varma that released last year. This film was the remake of the popular Telugu film Arjun Reddy and in Tamil, it received a lukewarm response.

Vikram was last seen in Kadaram Kondan that did not take off at the box-office. The actor has Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra and the long delayed Dhruva Natchatiram with Gautham Vasudev Menon in the pipeline. Vikram is also working on two big budget projects - RS Vimal’s Mahavir Karna and Mani Rathnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.