Santhosh Narayanan, Arivu and Dhee release 'Enjoy Enjaami'

Enjoy Enjaami’ is an indie single that is out on Spotify.

Flix Music

Singers Dhee, Arivu and musician Santhosh Narayanan have teamed up to make a foot-tapping number called ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, an indie single that is out on Spotify. According to the composer, the music video is expected to be released soon.

“Very proud and happy to share my independent single #EnjoyEnjaami featuring my favourites @talktodhee and @ TherukuralArivu. I am very honoured. Song video will be out soon! I dedicate this to all independent musicians and to our roots!,” Santhosh tweeted.

Very proud and happy to share my independent single #EnjoyEnjaami featuring my favourites @talktodhee and @TherukuralArivu. I am very honoured. Song video will be out soon ! I dedicate this to all independent musicians and to our roots!https://t.co/cOPkg4RUwy #NowPlaying pic.twitter.com/tyORkvvQLv — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) March 4, 2021

Singer, songwriter and rapper Arivu called the single his most favourite song ever and wrote that it is a dedication to Valliamma, possibly a reference to the folk goddess of the forest, Valli. The lyrics bring alive a tropical forest filled with flora, parakeets, insects, birds and animals. One can only imagine how fantastic the song’s video will be. The lyrics also talk about how forests made way for civilisations. Dhee and Arivu’s combo adds the right amount of quirk to this song.

This song has also been shared on AR Rahman’s Maajja handle. Maajja is his independent music collective initiative.

The song’s album cover has Dhee seated on a golden throne while Arivu stands next to her holding an intricately carved wooden staff. Colourful flowers and vegetation fill the cover. More details on who penned the song and so on are yet to be made public.

Santhosh Narayan has already made a splash with two singles from his upcoming film Karnan. The songs ‘Kanda Vara Sollunga’ and ‘Pandarathi Puranam’ have been received well by fans. Santhosh also has Parris Jayaraj, an album he’s equally pumped about. He has also composed the music for Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram. While Jagame will release on Netflix soon, it was confirmed last month that Karnan will release in theatres on April 9 this year.