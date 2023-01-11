A Santhi Kumari takes charge as new Telangana Chief Secretary

Santhi Kumari is the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana, appointed a day after former CS Somesh Kumar was relieved from the state government by the Department of Personnel and Training.

news Governance

A Santhi Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Telangana. The state government issued her appointment order on Wednesday, January 11, a day after former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was relieved from the state government by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Union government, and was asked to report to the Andhra Pradesh government by January 12. Santhi Kumari will be the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana. After taking charge as the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, she met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

Santhi Kumari is a postgraduate in Marine Biology and has received an MBA degree in the United States. The senior IAS officer had been serving as the Special Chief Secretary to the Forest Department before being posted as the Chief Secretary. In three decades of service, she has worked in the fields of poverty alleviation, education, health and skill development as well. She has also worked as a Principal Secretary in the Telangana Chief Ministerâ€™s Office, and as Special Secretary in the TS-iPASS Industries Chasing Cell.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, January 10, quashed the order of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, staying the allotment of senior IAS officer and former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh cadre. Hours after the court's order, the Department of Personnel and Training under the Union government in a communication to the Telangana government said Somesh Kumar stands relieved with immediate effect and asked him to report to the Andhra Pradesh government by January 12.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda, which had earlier reserved its verdict in July 2022 after the Union government challenged the CAT order allowing Somesh Kumar to continue in Telangana, set aside and quashed the tribunal's order on Tuesday.

Read: Telangana HC quashes order on Chief Secy's cadre, Union govt asks him to go to AP

With PTI inputs