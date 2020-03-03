Santhanam wraps up shooting for 'Dikkilona'

Actor Santhanam, who was recently seen in romantic comedy Dagaalty, has wrapped up shooting for Dikkilona which went on floors last year. Dialogue writer-turned-filmmaker Karthik Yogi is wielding the megaphone for this venture that is produced under the banners KJR Studios and Soldiers factory and the makers are planning to release it in April 2020. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The film stars Anagha and Shirin as the female leads with ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh in a crucial role, marking his debut in the Tamil film industry. Reports are that the project will see Santhanam play the hero, villain and comedian as well. It is worth mentioning that Santhanam has previously played a dual role in the Karthi-starrer All in All Azhagu Raja.

Talking about the project, Karthik told Cinema Express: “My film will be a sci-fi comedy and will feature Santhanam in a triple role for the first time. It will be a mix of an experimental script and a commercial family entertainer, with action, sentiment, and romance. You will see a different Santhanam in this film. He will be seen playing the hero, villain, and comedian, and the film will happen across three different timelines.”

Karthik had previously worked as a dialogue writer for Maanagaram and as an associate director on Balloon and Sawaari.

Meanwhile, Santhanam is already waiting for the release of his long time awaited film Server Sundaram. The film has been in the making since 2015. The film's title was taken from the legendary Tamil actor Nagesh's 1964 film of the same name.

Santhanam trained as a hotel server for the film and it is said that the filming was completed in 2016. However, Server Sundaram has been delayed for the past three years. The film also stars Bijesh, Kitty, Mayilsamy, Shanmugarajan, ‘Lollu Sabha’ Swaminathan, Radha Ravi in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Selvakumar of Kenanya Films, PK Varma has handled the cinematography and Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music.

