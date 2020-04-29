Santhanamâ€™s 'Server Sundaram' to be released on OTT directly?

The film's director Anand Balki took to his Twitter account to ask for people's opinion.

Santhanamâ€™s comedy-drama Server Sundaram in which he plays a chef was completed long back but the film has been lying in cans due to some financial problems involving its producer.

It was also recently announced that the film would hit the screens this Republic day but later it was pushed since Santhanam's Dagaalty too was scheduled for release on the same date.

The latest update we hear is with a half a dozen of films planning for a direct digital release due to the current pandemic situation, Server Sundaram, too, is planning for a direct OTT release. The film's director Anand Balki took to his Twitter account to ask for people's opinion.

Server Sundaram has been delayed for the past three years. The film also stars Bijesh, Kitty, Mayilsamy, Shanmugarajan, â€˜Lollu Sabhaâ€™ Swaminathan, Radha Ravi in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Selvakumar of Kenanya Films, PK Varma has handled the cinematography for Server Sundaram and Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music.

Santhanam currently has Biskoth, written and directed by R Kannan. The film stars Tara Alisha Berry, Sowcar Janaki, Anandraj, Motta Rajendran and Manohar. Reports are that Biskoth will be veteran actor Sowcar Janakiâ€™s 400th film and she will be playing Santhanamâ€™s grandmother in it.

Besides directing the film, R Kannan is also producing Biskoth under his home banner. The film is due for release post lockdown and its release date is expected to be revealed officially soon.

Santhanamâ€™s last film release was Dagaalty, that hit the marquee earlier this year. Dagaalty was directed by Vijay Anand, an erstwhile associate of director Shankar and bankrolled by SP Chowdhary's 18 Reels in association with Santhanam's Handmade Films. Rittika Sen plays the female lead in this flick with Yogi Babu on board as a comedian. Dagaalty had music by Vijay Narain and cinematography by Dipak Kumar Padhy.

