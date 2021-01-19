Santhanam’s 'Parris Jeyaraj' trailer out

The first look poster of this film was released some time ago revealing that Santhanam plays a gaana singer in it.

Flix Kollywood

Comedian-turned hero Santhanam has been riding high with A1 turning out to be a grand success. Following this, Santhanam and A1’s director Johnson teamed up again for Parris Jeyaraj. The first look poster of this film was released some time ago revealing that Santhanam plays a gaana singer in it. The first look poster featuring Santhanam wielding a mike went viral among his fans online. And now, the trailer of Parris Jeyaraj is out creating ripples among the netizens. From the trailer, it is evident that the film will be a complete comedy entertainer.

The shooting of Parris Jeyaraj has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production mode. Sources in the know say that the filmmakers are planning to release the film next month and work is in progress to meet the deadline.

Anaika Soti and Sastika Rajendran play Santhanam’s heroines in this flick with Santosh Narayanan composing the music and cinematography handled by Arthur A Wilson. Parris Jeyaraj is bankrolled under the banner Lark Studios.

In an interview to the New Indian Express, director Johnson said, “Parris Jeyaraj will have everything that people loved in A1. It’s also a comedy family drama. Akin to our previous film, we have kept it simple but it will be more story-centric. We are almost done with the film with only a couple of songs left to shoot. The film will have a theatrical release.”

Santhanam’s last film to release was Biskoth. Written and directed by R Kannan, Biskoth had Santhanam in the lead role with Tara Alisha Berry playing his love interest. Sowcar Janaki, Anandraj, Motta Rajendran and Manohar form the rest of the star cast. Biskoth was veteran actor Sowcar Janaki’s 400th film and she played Santhanam’s grandmother in it. Besides directing the film, R Kannan is also producing Biskoth under his home banner.

Reports are that Santhanam is in talks to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of the hit Telugu movie Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The film, which had Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, did well at the box office and earned excellent reviews. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya was directed by Swaroop RSJ. Naveen, besides playing the lead role, also co-wrote the film with the director.

The comedian turned hero also has films such as Server Sundaram, Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum and Mannavan Vanthanadi in his kitty. Unfortunately, all these films have been delayed due to production issues.

