Santhanam begins shoot for Tamil remake of â€˜Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreyaâ€™

The actor will be seen reprising Navin Polishettyâ€™s role from his hit Telugu film.

Actor Santhanam, who is gearing up for the release of Tamil comedy Parris Jeyaraj, has begun shooting for the yet-untitled Tamil remake of Telugu hit, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The film showcases the journey of a rookie detective solving the biggest case of his career. The shoot of the remake began on Monday in Coimbatore and it is being directed by Manoj Beedha, who is known for helming Vanjagar Ulagam.

The remake also stars Riya Suman. The official announcement regarding the cast and crew will soon be made. Chhichhore fame Naveen Polishetty played a rookie detective in Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, which was well-received by audiences and critics alike for its quirky presentation. Santhanam has been roped in to reprise Naveenâ€™s character. The Telugu film explored various crimes committed using unidentified dead bodies. The movie mostly starred newcomers and did exceptionally well at the box-office.

Santhanam is expected to complete shooting for this project in two schedules. According to reliable sources, the remake wonâ€™t be a frame-to-frame copy of the original and several changes have been made to suit Tamil sensibilities. Meanwhile, there are reports that Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya might be remade in Hindi as well. Sources close to the producer of the original have confirmed that talks have been initiated for a Hindi remake. The project might take off early next year. The sources further added that Naveen Polishetty, who made a strong impression as Acid in Chhichhore, may star in the Hindi remake too. An official announcement is expected to be made very soon.

Meanwhile, Santhanamâ€™s forthcoming film Parris Jeyaraj is gearing up for release on February 12. The project marks the actorâ€™s reunion with director Johnson, who had previously made A1 with him. Last seen on screen in Tamil spoof comedy Biskoth, Santhanam also has projects such as Dikkilona, Server Sundaram and Corona Kumar waiting for release.

Santhanamâ€™s comedy-drama Server Sundaram in which he plays a chef had completed shooting years back but has been shelved due to financial problems. The film also stars Bijesh, Kitty, Mayilsamy, Shanmugarajan, â€˜Lollu Sabhaâ€™ Swaminathan, Radha Ravi in pivotal roles.

