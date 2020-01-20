Sankranti Tollywood releases see massive box-office collections in India and abroad

The two films combined have made a total of 5 million dollars in the US alone, while domestic collections have grossed over Rs 300 crores.

Sankranti has long been a coveted box-office date for filmmakers to release movies. Films with big star tags always carry get wide openings, however, when more than one such film releases for the festive occasion, it always ends up being a race to see which film has performed better. This Sankranti saw two big films releasing - Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikkuntapuramlo, both of which have emerged a success at the box office and among fans.

“Usually we see only one major Sankranti release doing so well, this year both the films are performing extremely well in India and abroad at the box office,” says film critic Hemanth CR.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru grossed over Rs 15 crore at the box-office in the US, UK, and Australia combined. Collections from outside of India for the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde film Ala Vaikkunthapurramloo were well over Rs 20 crores.

As of January 19, Sarileru Neekevvaru has made over Rs 14 crores in the US, Rs 1.71 crores in Australia, over 88 lakh rupees in the UK and over Rs 16 lakhs in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Ala Vaikkunthapurramloo has made over Rs 19 crores in the US, Rs 2 crores in Australia, Rs 1 crores in the UK and over Rs 7 lakhs in New Zealand.

Fans of the two actors indulged in Twitter wars over the box-office collections by trending abusive hashtags.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also saw veteran actor Vijayashanti return to the silver screen after a long gap. The film has been directed by Anil Ravipudi with Devi Sri Prasad handling the music.

Ala Vaikkunthapurramloo saw some big names on the screen, including Tamil actor-director Samuthirakani in his Telugu debut along with Jayaram and Sathyaraj. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas with DSP having composed the tunes for the film.