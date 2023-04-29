Sankey flyover: BJP’s Ashwathnarayan files for defamation against Priyank Kharge, others

Ashwathnarayan alleged that the Congress leaders defamed him through press statements and social media regarding the proposed Sankey Flyover project.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister and Malleswaram BJP candidate, CN Ashwathnarayan, has filed a private complaint with the Special Court for Elected Representatives against Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Congress candidate Anup Iyengar, and former Rajya Sabha member MV Rajeev Gowda. Ashwathnarayan alleged that the three defamed him through press statements and social media regarding the proposed Sankey Flyover project.

This comes after Bengaluru police had registered an FIR against 70 residents for participating in a silent march to save trees and oppose the construction of a flyover along Sankey Road in the city. The protest was against the proposed road-widening project along the Sankey Tank Road. The Congress party also come out in support of the citizens who were booked for participating in the peaceful protest. Congress leader Priyank Kharge had condemned the filing of FIRs against citizens who protested against the Sankey flyover project proposed by the government. He had alleged that the BJP government is suppressing the voices of the public who speak against atrocities, and the project is being pushed for a 40% commission.

Congress candidate from Malleswaram, Anup Iyengar, had accused Ashwathnarayan of misusing his position to ensure that the police filed cases against the public.

According to the Times of India, Aswathnarayana claimed that while a protest took place in February against the Sankey Flyover project, the issue has been raked up by the detractors in the past few days, giving it widespread coverage in national television and print-visual media, and on social media, especially Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, just to defame him. Ashwathnarayan also said that the Congress leaders brought this issue up just on the threshold of the assembly elections.

Special Judge J Preeth has taken cognisance of the complaint and posted the matter to May 4 for recording of statements. In his order, the judge stated that after hearing the arguments of counsel for the complainant and perusal of the averments made in the complaint and the documents filed by him, he is satisfied that the complainant has made out a prima facie case to take cognisance of the offence under Section 499 of IPC, which is punishable under Section 500 (Punishment for defamation) of IPC.

Meanwhile, Ashwathnarayan was granted an ex-parte injunction on April 12, restraining the above-mentioned Congress leaders and various media organisations from publishing, telecasting, or broadcasting any untrue and defamatory matter against him in the print and electronic media. However, the order of injunction does not restrict the defendants from making true statements or publishing authenticated and true news after due verification without making any defamatory remarks against him.