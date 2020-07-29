Sanjay Dutt's 'Adheera' look from 'KGF 2' revealed

The poster was released for Sanjay Dutt's birthday.

Flix Sandalwood

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Kannada film KGF 2, the producers have released the first look of Adheera, the character that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will play in the film. Earlier, a poster titled “Unveiling the brutality” was put out, to increase the expectations among fans.

'KGF' stands for Kolar Gold Fields, and the first film was about the rise of Rocky, the character played by Yash, as he battles the gold mafia.

The official release date was previously announced as October 23, but due to the lockdown restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, theatres have been closed and several films have been delayed. However, it looks like the makers of KGF 2 are keeping the anticipation alive.

The poster shows Adheera sporting dreadlocks and holding a sword while leaning on its hilt. The actor wears leather clothing and a diamond earring in his ear as well. Sanjay Dutt is expected to play the villain. The poster has sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy.

The Bollywood star is widely known for his highly popular role in the film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and is a successful actor in his own right. This is the first time that the actor will be starring in a Kannada film.

The film is set to be a historical drama and action film, and has superstar Yash in the main role. It will release in Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

This sequel too has also been directed by Prashanth Neel. Besides Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film will also star actors Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon.

The poster was released on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, July 29. The actor is turning 60 this year.

The film is a sequel to the highly successful KGF 1, which was released in 2018. This earlier film was a superhit not only in Kannada but several other languages in which it was released. The film was shot with a budget of Rs 50 crore, and made an estimated Rs 243-250 crores in the box office. The film has also won several awards Including the Karnataka State Film awards and Filmfare.