Sanjay Dutt to return to shoot and dub for 'KGF: Chapter 2' in three months

The actor had recently announced that he would be taking a short break from work, for medical treatment.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor Sanjay Dutt has announced that he will be taking a short break from work to focus on medical treatment, amid speculations over his health and reasons for his hospitalisation. With this, the fate of his films, which have already been delayed due to the lockdown, has become even more uncertain.

One of the biggest films Sanjay Dutt had been working on is the much-anticipated Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel to the superhit 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The filmmakers had announced only a couple of days back that shooting would begin very soon, downplaying the possible impact of Sanjay Duttâ€™s hospitalisation on the film.

Karthik Gowda, the creative executive producer of Hombale Films had told TNM that only 24 days of shooting was left, which would be resumed in the next few days,and completed before October.

KGF: Chapter 2 was initially slated for an October 23 release, before the onset of the pandemic. With Sanjay Dutt announcing a break from work, the film is bound to be further delayed.

However, a spokesperson from the filmâ€™s team has told Times of India that only a few scenes featuring Sanjay Dutt were pending shooting. The team member also said that Sanjay Duttâ€™s dubbing would be planned once he recovers and returns from his treatment.

Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of the antagonist Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, and a poster revealing his look for the film showed him sporting dreadlocks and holding a sword while leaning on its hilt. The poster also showed him wearing leather clothing, and is said to be inspired from the Vikings series.

Karthik Gowda told ToI that Sanjay Duttâ€™s team has told the filmmakers that the actor would return from his treatment in three months, to complete the film. He also said that Sanjay Dutt has about three days of shooting remaining.

KGF: Chapter 2 will see Yash reprising his role in the first part as Rocky, with Shrinidhi Shetty co-starring in the film, as well as Raveen Tandon. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, and is being shot at Kolar Gold Fields.