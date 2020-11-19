Sanjay Dutt to resume shooting as Adheera for ‘KGF 2’ in December

The actor had taken a break from work commitments due to health complications.

Flix Sandalwood

After a short break from work due to health reasons, Sanjay Dutt is all set to start shooting for KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is preparing for his character in the film, Adheera, and how. According to the latest updates, Sanjay Dutt will be joining the film’s team in Hyderabad in December for the rest of the shoot.

Earlier this year, Sanjay Dutt was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer, although the actor and his family haven’t shared details of the diagnosis in public. In October, the actor shared a statement saying he was happy to “come out victorious from this battle”, and to give his children the gift of health and well-being of their family.

The first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera was released on the occasion of his birthday earlier this year. The makers revealed that the look of Adheera was heavily inspired by the Vikings series. Writer and director-writer Prashanth Neel kept the character of Adheera in the shadows in KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018. Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, actor Yash had told Hindustan Times that the team had inhibitions while making KGF: Chapter 1, and had restricted themselves. With the massive success of the film, the team is going all out to make the second part, he said.

KGF: Chapter 2 resumed shooting in August, after a long paused amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last month Yash finally joined the sets and he took to Twitter to announce he’s joined back the team. “Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail. After a long break. #Rocky sets sail from today (sic),” Yash tweeted.

Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail..

After a long break.. #Rocky sets sail from today. — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) October 8, 2020

KGF: Chapter 1 ends with Rocky (Yash) murdering Garuda, and freeing Adheera from the promises he made to his brother Suryavardhan. Now that his nephew is out of the way, Adheera is out to take control of the gold mines.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has Yash playing the male lead, and Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. Initially, it was announced that the film will hit the theatres worldwide on October 23, 2020. These plans were hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to release the movie on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

The movie also features actors like Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha among others, in prominent roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda are the producers of the film, which is being bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films.

(Content provided by Digital Native)