Sanjay Dutt back on â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™ sets to shoot climactic fight scene

The actor had taken a break from the film after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in August.

Flix SANDALWOOD

The Kannada star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 was one of the biggest hits when it released in 2018, and the team is currently working on bringing out a sequel. Incidentally, a sizeable portion of KGF: Chapter 2 was shot at the same time as the first instalment; the KGF team is now adding the finishing touches before its release. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty played the lead pair in KGF: Chapter 1, the second instalment has Bollywood bigwigs Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera, and Raveena Tandon playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After a long break due to the outbreak of the pandemic, KGF: Chapter 2 was among the first pan-Indian films to begin shooting in August. Yash joined the sets last month.



In August, it was revealed that Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage-three lung cancer, and was undergoing treatment in Dubai. However, in October, he took to social media to inform his fans that he has recovered and beaten the disease. The latest news is that, after his break, Sanjay Dutt is back on the sets of KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad. Director Prashanth Neel posted a picture with stunt co-ordinator duo Anbariv from the sets of the film on Twitter. He captioned the picture: "Climax it is !!!! Rocky Adheera With the deadly fight masters anbariv..... #KGFCHAPTER2."

Climax it is !!!!

Rocky âš” Adheera

With the deadly fight masters anbariv.....#KGFCHAPTER2 pic.twitter.com/QiltJiGQgl â€” Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 7, 2020

In the picture, Prashanth Neel is seen in discussion with Anbu and Arivu of Anbariv amid the shooting of the storyâ€™s climax. Reports are that the team is currently stationed in Hyderabad, where the action sequence is being shot. The climax scene will reportedly be a high-octane one featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt; the two actors will reportedly be engaged in an intense fight sequence, which will be the highlight of KGF: Chapter 2.

In order to be more accommodating to Sanjay Duttâ€™s health condition, the makers have reportedly reworked his action sequences, with Yash himself reportedly looking after the improvisations. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the filmâ€™s antagonist Adheera, whose look has been inspired by the Vikings.



KGF: Chapter 2 also has Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha, among others, in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar.



Initially, it was announced that KGF: Chapter 2 would hit the theatres worldwide on October 23, 2020, which has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the industry grapevine anything to go by, the makers are planning to release KGF: Chapter 2 on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Makara Sankranti.

(Content provided by Digital Native)