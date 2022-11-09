Sanjana Ganesan gives befitting reply to a troller who mocked her on insta

Sanjana, wife of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, has been covering the T20 cricket tournament as a television presenter for Star Sports.

news Social Media

Television presenter Sanjana Ganesan, wife of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has given a befitting reply to a social media user who attempted to troll her. She is currently in Australia, covering the T20 World Cup 2022.

She shared a photograph from Adelaide on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 8 and captioned the post by writing, “The weather in Adelaide at the moment is B-E-A-utiful!" She shared the same picture on Twitter too. A social media user tried to mock her and asked her an unpleasant question about her marriage with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"Mam itni khubsurat bhi nahi ho But Bumrah ko kaise pata liya (You aren't that beautiful, how did you manage to become Bumrah's wife)," the troll commented on her Instagram post.

Sanjana then responded to the troll in a similar vein. “aur khud jo chappal jaisi shakal lekar ghoom rahe ho uska kya?” This loosely translates to: “and how do you manage to walk around with a face like that?”

Sanjana’s response soon went viral online after a screenshot of their interaction was shared on Twitter. Sanjana was also trolled in September this year after she had shared a throwback picture with Jasprit Bumrah. She shared the picture when the Asia Cup was ongoing. Bumrah was not part of the team due to fitness issues. The trolls missed or ignored the word throwback in the caption, and one commented that the team was in dire straits, while the couple were vacationing. Sanjana's reply was “it's a throwback photo, can't you see you fool.”

Sanjana has been hosting special shows during cricket tournaments for Star Sports.

With IANS Inputs