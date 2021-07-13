Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘SRK123’is titled ‘Bairagee’

The Title Reveal video was released on July 12, marking actor Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday.

Flix Sandalwood

Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar took to Twitter on Monday to unveil the title of actor Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming Kannada movie, which was tentatively titled SRK123. Shiva Rajkumar or Shivanna’s upcoming movie has been titled Bairagee.The movie was tentatively titled SRK123 to mark actor Shivarajkumar’s 123rd movie. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who unveiled the Title Reveal video, conveyed his wishes to Shivanna as well as the entire team. “Congratulations Shivanna @NimmaShivanna on the 123rd Film, all the best to the entire team of #Bairagee," read his post.

The title of the movie was unveiled on Monday, July 12, marking actor Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday. Bairagee is helmed by filmmaker Vijay Milton, who had unveiled a new poster from the movie earlier to announce that the title of the movie will be revealed on Shiva Rajakumar’s birthday. “title wil b revealed with a teaser by @PuneethRajkumar on @ NimmaShivanna sirs bday. # srk123 produced by @krishnasarthak1 starring @Dhananjayaka @AmbarPruthvi @ yoursanjali @YashaShivakumar,” the tweet posted by director Vijay Milton read.

Bairagee also stars actors Dhananjaya, Prithvi Ambaar, Anjali, Yasha Shivkumar, among others in pivotal roles. The movie has music by J Anoop Seelin, while director Vijay has also taken care of story and screenplay for the movie. He was also on board as the Director of Photography (DOP).

The makers of actor Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming movie Bhajarangi 2 also unveiled a teaser from the movie, marking the actor’s birthday. Jayanna Films, the production banner presenting the film, tweeted, “Wishing our #KarunadaChakravarthy Shivarajkumar Happiest Birthday! Special treat from #Bhajarangi2 team. "Helmed by director Harsha, Bhajarangi 2 is the sequel of 2013 Kannada movie Bhajarangi. Reprising his role from the sequel, Shiva Rajakumar sports a rugged and mystic look as Jeeva/ Bhajarangi. The teaser hints at a fantasy action flick.