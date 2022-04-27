Sandalwood star Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar to make acting debut

Popular production house Hombale Films announced on April 27 that Dr Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar will be making his acting debut with director Santhosh Anandram’s film.

Continuing the tradition of acting in the family, Yuva Rajkumar — the grandson of Kannada icon Dr Rajkumar — is gearing up to star in his first film. He has teamed up with Hombale Films, the production banner that bankrolled the KGF franchise. The yet-to-be titled film will be helmed by director Santhosh Anandram who is known for films like Rajakumara, and Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Yuva Rajkumar is the son of producer Raghavendra Rajkumar.

Sharing the announcement with fans, Hombale Films wrote, ”Legacy continues.. There has always been a special bond between Hombale Films and legendary matinee idol Dr Rajkumar's family. Taking the legacy forward, we are proud to introduce Yuva Rajkumar, the third generation of doddamane as debutant hero in our next movie. The film will be directed by Santhosh Anandram, who has directed many successful films with us. We request you all to extend your invaluable support to us in this endeavour as always (sic)." Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, congratulated Yuva Rajkumar and wrote, "Wishing you all success that you richly deserve. The legacy continues (sic)."

Hombale Films' first production endeavour was the late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Kannada film Ninnindale in 2014. Director Santhosh Ananddram’s Raajakumara, which was Hombale Films’ third production venture, had a very successful run at the box office. After producing KGF 1, the production banner had also bankrolled Puneeth’s 2021 film Yuvarathnaa which was released on Amazon Prime Video. Yuvarathnaa was also helmed by director Santhosh.

Hombale Films had also started production for Dvitva, which was supposed to be helmed by director Pawan Kumar and star late actor Puneeth in the lead. Actor Trisha was roped in to star opposite Puneeth in the film. Puneeth’s posthumous release, James, hit the big screens in March this year. Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly referred to as ‘Appu’ by his fans, passed away in Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital in October 2021, following a heart attack. He was 46 years old.