Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar gets his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The 46-year-old actor is a yoga practitioner and strong advocate of healthy living.

Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The 46-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a photo of him getting vaccinated. Encouraging people above the age of 45 to get vaccinated, the actor wrote, “Got my first dose of vaccination today. If you are 45 years & above ensure you get vaccinated. #vaccinated # LargestVaccineDrive.”

Earlier, Mollywood star Mohanlal and Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni also shared pictures of themselves taking a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on social media and urged fans who are eligible for vaccination, to get vaccinated.

A yoga practitioner and a strong advocate of healthy living, Puneeth is known to be one of the healthiest and fittest actors in the south Indian film industry.

On the professional front, Puneeth Rajkumar was last seen in his recent Kannada film Yuvarathnaa. The movie has had a wonderful reception from audiences. Helmed by Santhosh Ananddram, the movie features Puneeth Rajkumar in the titular role. The plot explores how Puneeth manages to take on the education system and fix its loopholes by putting an end to malpractices. Actor Sayyeshaa plays the female lead, while actor Prakash Raj essays the role of the dean of the college in the film. Yuvarathnaa hit the big screens on April 1.

The technical team of Yuvarathnaa comprises S Thaman for music, Venkatesh Anguraj for cinematographer and Jnaanesh B Matad for editing. Recently on Thursday, OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Twitter that the movie will premiere on the streaming platform from April 9.

Puneeth is currently working on Chethan Kumar directorial James, where he will be sharing the screen with actor Priya Anandh. He is also filming for Dinakar Thoogudeepa directorial Sambhavami Yuge Yu ge.